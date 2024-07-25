After Mekhi Blackmon's injury, could Minnesota Vikings sign another cornerback?

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings' already sparse cornerback room got a little more barren Wednesday when Mekhi Blackmon went down with an injury.

The second-year player tore his ACL, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, so he'll miss his sophomore season. The tragic death of rookie Khyree Jackson dealt another blow to the position group.

Blackmon, a third-round pick a year ago, ended up playing 43% of defensive snaps last season and was an emerging presence for Brian Flores' unit. With him now out, the only sure thing at cornerback is Byron Murphy. Behind him, there are a lot of question marks: free agent addition Shaq Griffin is on his fifth team in as many seasons; third-year players Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans have yet to show much consistency; and recent signing Duke Shelley has flashed at times, but is undersized.

The Vikings may look to make more moves at the position before the season begins, if only to shore up their depth. Here are a few options if the Vikings decide to sign another cornerback.

Xavien Howard

Howard is likely the best free agent corner on the market; he's a former All-Pro with 29 career interceptions. Beyond that, he's a natural fit for the Vikings' defense, having played under Flores in Miami. Howard is 31 and suffered a foot injury at the end of last season. He may also be looking for more money than the Vikings care to offer. But he's about as good an option as they're likely to find this late in the offseason.

Stephon Gilmore

Gilmore, 33, is a former Defensive Player of the Year on the tail end of his career. He's nowhere near the player he once was and has bounced around the league over the past few seasons, but it's not like the Vikings have their pick of the litter this close to the season. Last year in Dallas, Gilmore started all 17 games, logging two interceptions and 13 passes defended.

Patrick Peterson

Peterson makes the list solely because he's a familiar face, having played for the Vikings from 2021-2022. At 34 years old, Peterson's lost the athleticism that once made him a premier player, but he still has a nose for the ball. In 11 of his 13 seasons, he's grabbed multiple interceptions, including the last two in Pittsburgh and Minnesota. Last season, he started 16 games for the Steelers.

J.C. Jackson

Jackson, 28, looked like a rising star in New England before signing a huge deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. In L.A., though, he struggled greatly, and got traded back to the Patriots midway through his second season. The Pats then cut him at the end of the year. Jackson will likely never again be the premier player he was in New England, but if Flores can get him back on track, he could be a solid contributor for the Vikings.