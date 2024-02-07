Edina police believe break-ins at 9 "affluent" homes may be connected

EDINA, Minn. — Police in Edina are investigating nine home break-ins which they believe may all be connected.

Burglars took jewelry, locked safes, expensive handbags and other high-end products.

The first burglary dates back to last June, with the most recent happening at the end of January.

Police say criminals targeted "affluent" homes on Annaway Drive, Woodhill Way, France Avenue, Coventry Place, Golf Terrace and Merilane.

Police believe the burglars use bicycles to get around without much detection, and then have a getaway vehicle nearby to flee the area.

"It is believed the suspects are not choosing houses at random and are watching them carefully prior to burglarizing them," police said. "It's believed the burglars are not violent and tend to choose unoccupied houses."

Police urge residents to install security cameras, alarms and motion censor lighting. Residents leaving their homes unattended for extended periods are also asked to call police at 952-826-1610, and officers will then check up on properties periodically.

Residents are also encouraged to register their home security cameras with the city's SafeCam program.

