Mayor Frey taps Lee Sheehy as interim community safety commissioner, upon Cedric Alexander's departure

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has named an interim community safety commissioner to take over once the man holding the job retires from the post next month.

A few weeks back, Cedric Alexander announced he would be leaving the job Sept. 1. He was the first person named to the high-profile new position.

On Friday, Frey said that Alexander would be replaced on an interim basis by Lee Sheehy, who is currently serving as the Interim Deputy City Operations Officer.

"I am honored by the opportunity to serve the City of Minneapolis as interim Community Safety Commissioner," Sheehy said. "Public Service in a city which has been my home for over 40 years is humbling and motivating."

"Lee's career has been defined by leadership, compassion, service, and creative problem-solving. I could not be more grateful for his willingness to again answer the call to serve and help move Minneapolis into its next chapter of community safety work," Frey said.

Frey said he may announce a nominee for the next Community Safety Commissioner as soon as early September

Frey tapped Alexander for the new position in July 2022, and he was sworn in a month later. Alexander came out of retirement to take the job.

The role of community safety commissioner oversees five departments: 911, the city fire department, the emergency management office, the police department, and neighborhood safety, formerly known as the Office of Violence Prevention. It is also among the highest-paid positions in the state, with a base salary of $300,000.

Last year, Frey called Alexander's appointment to the position a "seminal" moment in city history.

According to the city, high-profile violent crimes like homicides and carjackings are down so far year-over-year, as are shots fired calls and the number of gunshot wound victims. Numbers for car thefts are up city-wide.

Frey says he will begin looking for a replacement immediately.