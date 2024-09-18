Watch CBS News
Crime

Man sentenced for 1984 Minneapolis murder after DNA links him to crime scene decades later

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

Former sex offender treatment program guard charged in Minneapolis cold case murder
Former sex offender treatment program guard charged in Minneapolis cold case murder 01:59

MINNEAPOLIS — A 67-year-old Illinois man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the 1984 murder of Robert Miller at a south Minneapolis apartment building.

Investigators were able to track down Matthew Brown last year thanks to advances in DNA technology.

Genealogical research identified a likely suspect, and in March 2023, investigators retrieved the suspect's discarded cup and made a DNA match.

In the early morning of July 17, 1984, police say Miller was murdered during a fight with an intruder. Another victim suffered a cut to her face in the incident. She and another witness reported that a man had broken into their apartment on the 3200 block of Girard Avenue South and attacked them with a knife.

Officers observed blood that did not match either victim on the kitchen floor, the back exit hallway and the back exit doorknob. Using that blood, investigators were able to develop a DNA profile that connected Brown to the murder more than three decades later.

Brown worked security at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program in Moose Lake and ran a motel in nearby Cloquet for years. Most recently, he lived in Illinois.

Brown was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for second-degree murder. He received credit for 457 days of time served.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.