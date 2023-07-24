DNA left on disposable cup led Minneapolis police to 1984 cold case murder suspect Matthew Brown

MINNEAPOLIS – New details have been released about what led Minneapolis police to an arrest in a nearly 40-year-old murder case in Hennepin County.

Matthew Brown, 66, is now charged with second-degree murder for a crime that dates back to 1984. Police say Brown killed Robert Miller 39 years ago this week.

CBS

Newly-obtained court documents show what led to Brown's arrest. State investigators developed a DNA profile for the suspect in 2018 and consulted with a genealogist.

Finally, in March of this year, they collected DNA that Brown left on a disposable cup. That DNA matched DNA in a blood sample found at the original crime scene.

Police say Brown was arrested in Illinois and extradited back to Minnesota. He's scheduled to appear in court this week.