Mary J. Blige bringing For My Fans Tour to St. Paul in March

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The so-dubbed "Queen of Hip-Hop Soul," Mary J. Blige, is coming to Minnesota next March.

The Grammy award-winning artist will be at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, March 16 as part of her For My Fans Tour.

St. Paul is one of 27 stops on her tour, which includes Ne-Yo and Mario as openers.

General ticket sales start Friday, with presales running tomorrow through Thursday.

Blige has eight multiplatinum albums that have been released over the past three decades. Her latest album, "Gratitude," is set to release on Nov. 15. She got her start in the early '90s with such hit songs as "Real Love," "You Remind Me" and her cover of the Rufus and Chaka Khan ballad "Sweet Thing."

Blige is also set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Oct. 19.

Last month, another Grammy-winning artist, "Weird Al" Yankovic, announced he'll be returning to Minnesota. Yankovic will be at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch on Saturday, June 28.