Maple Grove police find body in pond, say it may be connected to missing person

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Police in Maple Grove found a body in a pond Thursday and say it may be connected to a recent missing person case.

At 2:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of something suspicious in a pond near 80th Avenue North and Lakeview Drive, according to the Maple Grove Police Department.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol assisted MGPD in recovering a body from the water.

Police say they believe the case is connected to a recently reported missing person.

MPGD put out a missing person alert on March 24 regarding 18-year-old Winston Drepaul. Police say he voluntarily left his home on the 11800 block of 80th Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on March 23. He was captured on video later that same morning outside the Maple Grove Community Center.

During searches led by family and concerned community members, volunteers found a jacket belonging to Drepaul.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will make an identification and determine the cause and manner of death.