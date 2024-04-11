Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Maple Grove police find body in pond, say it may be connected to missing person

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of April 11, 2024
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of April 11, 2024 01:35

MAPLE GROVE, Minn.  Police in Maple Grove found a body in a pond Thursday and say it may be connected to a recent missing person case.

At 2:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of something suspicious in a pond near 80th Avenue North and Lakeview Drive, according to the Maple Grove Police Department.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol assisted MGPD in recovering a body from the water.

Police say they believe the case is connected to a recently reported missing person.

MORE NEWS: Minneapolis City Council delays rideshare minimum wage implementation to July 1

MPGD put out a missing person alert on March 24 regarding 18-year-old Winston Drepaul. Police say he voluntarily left his home on the 11800 block of 80th Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on March 23. He was captured on video later that same morning outside the Maple Grove Community Center.

During searches led by family and concerned community members, volunteers found a jacket belonging to Drepaul.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will make an identification and determine the cause and manner of death.

Riley Moser

Riley Fletcher Moser is a digital line producer at wcco.com. At WCCO, she often covers breaking news and feature stories. In 2022, Riley received an honorable mention in sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association.

First published on April 11, 2024 / 6:29 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.