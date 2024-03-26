Maple Grove police searching for 18-year-old man last seen early Saturday morning

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Police in Maple Grove are asking the public for help in locating an 18-year-old man last seen Saturday morning.

The Maple Grove Police Department says Winston Drepaul voluntarily left his home on the 11800 block of 80th Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. He was said to be on foot without any personal belongings, including his medications.

He was captured on video later that same morning outside the Maple Grove Community Center, police said.

Winston Drepaul Maple Grove Police Department

Drepaul is described as a Black man who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black puffy winter jacket, grey sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Drepaul should call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hennepin County Dispatch at 952-258-5321 and ask to speak with a Maple Grove officer.