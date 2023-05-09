Man authorities say killed Deputy Kaitie Leising had criminal conviction in Washington County

STILLWATER, Minn. -- The man authorities say shot and killed a Wisconsin deputy over the weekend was on supervised release for a previous conviction at the time.

Jeremiah Johnson, 34, was convicted on charges of kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct in Washington County in 2015. Authorities said Johnson shot 29-year-old St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising Saturday night while she tried to administer field sobriety tests to him. Johnson then fled into the woods and died by suicide, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Jeremiah Johnson Minnesota Department of Corrections

According to a criminal complaint, in July of 2015, police were dispatched to Edgerton Street and Case Avenue in Stillwater after a caller reported seeing an intoxicated woman laying on the sidewalk. The caller tried to give aid to the woman when Johnson allegedly picked the woman up off the street and drove away in his truck.

Police located the woman in front of Johnson's residence. The woman reported that she "woke up on an air mattress in her underwear next to a guy she didn't know." Johnson admitted to sexual misconduct with the woman and was arrested on three felony counts.

In 2015, a judge signed an order that required Johnson to surrender his guns and not live in a home with guns present.

Johnson has additional previous convictions for violating an order for protection, DWI, being a public nuisance, as well as a number of driving violations.

Johnson was released from prison in 2019.

