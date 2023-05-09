Watch CBS News
Funeral for fallen Wisconsin Deputy Kaitie Leising set for Friday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Western Wisconsin mourning another fallen officer
Western Wisconsin mourning another fallen officer 02:15

HUDSON, Wis. -- The funeral has been set for fallen Wisconsin Deputy Kaitie Leising, who was shot and killed over the weekend.

During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald announced Leising's funeral will be held Friday at Hudson High School.

RELATED: Man authorities say killed Deputy Kaitie Leising had criminal conviction in Washington County

The public visitation is set for 9 a.m. to noon. Then, a funeral with law enforcement honors will be held in the parking lot.

kaitie-leising.jpg
Deputy Kaitie Leising St. Croix County Sheriff's Office/CBS News

In lieu of flowers, Fitzgerald says the family would like donations sent to the National Law Enforcement Memorial.

A law enforcement procession will take place, with the route and details to be released later this week.

Authorities say Jeremiah Johnson shot 29-year-old St. Croix County Deputy Leising Saturday night while she tried to administer field sobriety tests to him. Johnson then fled into the woods and died by suicide, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Johnson was convicted on charges of kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct in Washington County in 2015. He was prohibited from having guns. 

WCCO Staff
First published on May 9, 2023 / 1:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

