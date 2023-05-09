Funeral for fallen Wisconsin Deputy Kaitie Leising set for Friday

HUDSON, Wis. -- The funeral has been set for fallen Wisconsin Deputy Kaitie Leising, who was shot and killed over the weekend.

During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald announced Leising's funeral will be held Friday at Hudson High School.

The public visitation is set for 9 a.m. to noon. Then, a funeral with law enforcement honors will be held in the parking lot.

Deputy Kaitie Leising

In lieu of flowers, Fitzgerald says the family would like donations sent to the National Law Enforcement Memorial.

A law enforcement procession will take place, with the route and details to be released later this week.

Authorities say Jeremiah Johnson shot 29-year-old St. Croix County Deputy Leising Saturday night while she tried to administer field sobriety tests to him. Johnson then fled into the woods and died by suicide, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Johnson was convicted on charges of kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct in Washington County in 2015. He was prohibited from having guns.