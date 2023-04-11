Watch CBS News
Man who bit St. Paul police officer sentenced to nearly 6 months in jail

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man who bit a St. Paul police officer last October has been sentenced to just under six months in jail.

Demarcus Rhen, 29, pleaded guilty to assault in the fourth-degree in November.

According to charging documents, Rhen tried to leave a Target Express on the 200 block of Ford Parkway with a cart full of stolen merchandise. When the officer confronted him, he started to fight him and bit the officer "several times."

The officer was treated for his injuries and returned to work shortly after the incident.

Rhen received credit for 86 days served out of his 180-day sentence. Following his time in jail, he will be on probation for three years.

April 11, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

