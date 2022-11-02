Man who bit St. Paul police officer pleads guilty to assault

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man accused of biting a St. Paul police officer in early October has pleaded guilty to assault.

According to charging documents, 29-year-old Damarcus Allen Rhen tried to leave a Target Express on the 200 block of Ford Parkway with a cart full of stolen merchandise. When the officer confronted him, Rhen started to fight him and bit the officer "several times."

Ramsey County

The officer was treated for his injuries and returned to work shortly after the incident.

He was charged with fourth-degree assault and pleaded guilty on Wednesday. He will be sentenced in December.