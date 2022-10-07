St. Paul police officer bitten during confrontation with disorderly person

ST. PAUL – For the second time in a week, a suspect has bit a St. Paul Police officer.

According to St. Paul police, officers were called to Higher Ground on the 400 block of Dorothy Day Place late Thursday evening to help staff with a disorderly person who was refusing to leave or comply with the residence rules.

When officers arrived, they encountered Joshua D Lehinger, a 27-year-old male, who was the reason staff called. When officers attempted to escort Lehinger from the property at the request of the staff, Lehinger began to assault the officers. During the struggle, Lehinger bit one of the officers on the leg. Ultimately the officers were able to detain and control Lehinger, who was later booked into the Ramsey County Jail.

Joshua Lehinger's mugshot. He is being held in Ramsey County Jail. St. Paul police

A similar incident occurred earlier this week. According to St. Paul police, Senior Commander Josh Lego was at Target Express on the 2000 block of Ford Parkway last Tuesday when he witnessed Damarcus Allen Rhen, a 29-year-old male, attempting to leave the store with a cart full of stolen merchandise. When Commander Lego stopped Rhen and attempted to place him under arrest, Rhen began to fight him. During the struggle, Rhen bit Commander Lego several times.

Damarcus Allen Rhen's mugshot. He is being charged for Felony Assault 4 by the Ramsey County Attorney's Office.

Both of the officers involved in these incidents have been treated for their wounds and are back at work.

Rhen has since been charged with Felony Assault 4 by the Ramsey County Attorney's Office, and Lehinger remains in custody awaiting charges for the same.