Man suspected of DWI actually experiencing medical episode following Plymouth crash

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Authorities in the west metro say at least one person is in the hospital following a crash on Highway 55 Saturday night.

The Plymouth Police Department says it responded to a crash involving two vehicles at Highway 55 and Northwest Boulevard around 8:40 p.m.

Police originally believed one of the drivers involved in the crash had been under the influence of an unknown controlled substance.

In a now-deleted tweet from the department, PPD says it arrested a driver in relation to the crash for suspicion of DWI, possession of a firearm while impaired and criminal vehicular operation.

However, further evaluation from PPD's Drug Recognition Evaluator determined that the driver had been experiencing a medical emergency from the crash, the department clarified in a new post.

"One of the great benefits of having a DRE evaluate drivers believed to be under the influence is they are very well trained in determining if the driver is experiencing a medical emergency versus being impaired from a controlled substance," the department said in the post.

Emergency medical services transported the driver to the hospital for further evaluation.