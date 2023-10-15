Shots fired during memorial service at Oakland Cemetery in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say multiple people were injured in an apparent shooting at a St. Paul cemetery Saturday evening.
According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired just after 7 p.m. at the Oakland Cemetery.
Police say that a group of people were at the cemetery for a balloon release and memorial when shots were fired from a vehicle.
Two women, ages 18 and 40, suffered significant but not life-threatening injuries related to the shooting, SPPD says. Another victim is being evaluated at Regions Hospital.
Police have made no arrests and are looking for suspects.
