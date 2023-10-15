Watch CBS News
Crime

Shots fired during memorial service at Oakland Cemetery in St. Paul

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Oct. 14, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Oct. 14, 2023 01:17

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say multiple people were injured in an apparent shooting at a St. Paul cemetery Saturday evening.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired just after 7 p.m. at the Oakland Cemetery.

Police say that a group of people were at the cemetery for a balloon release and memorial when shots were fired from a vehicle.

MORE NEWS: 12-year-old Elk River girl hit by car outside school

Two women, ages 18 and 40, suffered significant but not life-threatening injuries related to the shooting, SPPD says. Another victim is being evaluated at Regions Hospital.

Police have made no arrests and are looking for suspects.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 14, 2023 / 8:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.