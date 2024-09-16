Man, 20, shot during dispute in St. Cloud alley
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud police are investigating a shooting that injured a 20-year-old man Sunday morning.
Police say officers heard the sound of gunshots coming from the 700 block of Sixth Avenue South just before 3:30 a.m. Officers saw "numerous individuals and vehicles" leaving an alley when they arrived.
Officers spoke to people in the area who said a large group of people gathered in the alley and several gunshots were fired. Police say the victim, from Rochester, showed up at St. Cloud Hospital with a wounded leg while officers were investigating.
The man told officers he was shot in the alley during a dispute. He was treated and released from the hospital.
No arrests have been made so far.
If you have any information about the shooting, call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301 or leave a tip at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.
In July, police say one person was injured during a shooting inside a business on East Saint Germain Street.