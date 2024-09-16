Man, 20, shot during dispute in St. Cloud alley

Leaders react to 2nd assassination attempt against Trump, and more headlines

Leaders react to 2nd assassination attempt against Trump, and more headlines

Leaders react to 2nd assassination attempt against Trump, and more headlines

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud police are investigating a shooting that injured a 20-year-old man Sunday morning.

Police say officers heard the sound of gunshots coming from the 700 block of Sixth Avenue South just before 3:30 a.m. Officers saw "numerous individuals and vehicles" leaving an alley when they arrived.

Officers spoke to people in the area who said a large group of people gathered in the alley and several gunshots were fired. Police say the victim, from Rochester, showed up at St. Cloud Hospital with a wounded leg while officers were investigating.

The man told officers he was shot in the alley during a dispute. He was treated and released from the hospital.

No arrests have been made so far.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301 or leave a tip at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.

In July, police say one person was injured during a shooting inside a business on East Saint Germain Street.