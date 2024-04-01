Watch CBS News
Man sentenced to 10 years in connection to 2022 Inver Grove Heights bank robbery

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS An Indiana man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection to the robbery of an Inver Heights Bank in December 2022, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced Monday.

Deundrick McIntosh, 45, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon in November last year in connection to the robbery.

On the morning of December 22, 2022, two men entered Vermillion State Bank, where they zip-tied two employees and stole nearly $80,000 in cash, according to court documents.

During the execution of a search warrant, law enforcement found money with serial numbers matching cash from the bank robbery on McIntosh. Additionally, investigators found a gun with an extended magazine and more bait bills from the bank, charges state.

Due to prior felony convictions, including bank robbery, McIntosh is not allowed to possess firearms or ammunition.

