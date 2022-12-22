Watch CBS News
Workers zip tied during bank robbery in Inver Grove Heights, police search for suspects

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Police say two bank workers were restrained with zip ties during a robbery Thursday at Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights.

Two people robbed the bank on the 2900 block of 80th Street shortly before 11 a.m., police say.

The suspect vehicle is said to be a Buick LeSabre last seen in the area of Highway 52 and 80th Street.

screen-shot-2022-12-22-at-3-00-45-pm.png
The suspect vehicle is believed to be a Buick LeSabre last seen in the area of Highway 52 and 80th Street. Inver Grove Heights Police Department

Police say no one was injured during the incident.

The Inver Grove Heights Police Department urges anyone with information regarding the robbery to call their crime tip line at 651-450-2530.

