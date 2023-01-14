Watch CBS News
Charges: Man restrained workers with zip ties during Inver Grove Heights bank robbery

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- A man has been charged for his role in a December bank robbery where workers were restrained with zip ties.

Deundrick Damon McIntosh, 44, was charged with one count of aggravated robbery in the first degree and two counts of kidnapping.

The robbery happened the morning of Dec. 11 at Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights.

McIntosh's bail is set at $750,000 and is next set to appear in court on Feb. 8.

