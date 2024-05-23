Man pleads guilty to federal charge in New Year's Day shooting of Minneapolis girl, 11

MINNEAPOLIS — A Fridley man who shot an 11-year-old in the face New Year's Day accepted a plea deal on Thursday.

James Turner, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of ammunition as a felon in federal court, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced.

Laneria Wilson was in her bedroom on Jan. 1 when she heard gunshots on the street. She went to a window in her room where a bullet broke through and hit her, according to the complaint. She was hospitalized and underwent surgery.

Police found eight cartridges and 24 discharged casings near the home.

Court documents say officers obtained a video of Turner outside of Wilson's residence, speaking angrily to the camera before panning it to show an AR-style rifle. Surveillance footage also allegedly shows Wilson firing multiple rounds in the direction of Wilson's bedroom window.

Turner is not allowed to possess a firearm or ammunition due to a felony conviction from last year. He avoided prison time then because he had "proven himself to be amenable to probation," according to court documents.

His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 18.