Man dead in rollover crash in Becker County

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — A 74-year-old man is dead after rolling his vehicle and hitting a power pole.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Monday on County Highway 56 near Little Toad Lake.

The 74-year-old, of Frazee, drove off the highway and into a ditch. The vehicle then rolled and struck the power pole, according to the sheriff's office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Detroit Lakes Fire Department, Frazee Fire Department, Frazee Rescue, Essentia-St. Mary's EMS and Wild Rice Power Company assisted the sheriff's office in responding to the crash.

According to the state's MNCrash website, there have been at least 271 fatal crashes in Minnesota this year.