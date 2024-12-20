Motorist, 61, dead after crash involving 2 semi-trucks on I-94 during winter storm

Luigi Mangione may be eligible for death penalty, and more headlines

CLEARWATER TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A 61-year-old man is dead after the vehicle he was driving collided with two semi-trucks on Interstate 94 during Thursday's winter storm.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a man was driving a semi-truck eastbound on I-94 in Clearwater Township just before 11 p.m., when he jackknifed the semi into the center median.

Shortly after, the 61-year-old man, who was driving a Honda Ridgeline, collided with the trailer of the jackknifed semi. A motorist driving a different semi-truck then collided with the Ridgeline and the jackknifed semi, and rolled to its side.

Authorities identified the man who died as Thomas Victor Pearson of Monticello.

The drivers of the semi-trucks were not injured.

According to the agency, there were at least 453 reported crashes Thursday with 38 resulting in injuries, 37 semis jackknifed and more than two dozen spinouts.