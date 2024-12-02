Man dead after shooting in Robbinsdale, police say

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — A man is dead and authorities are looking for a suspect after a shooting in Robbinsdale Monday evening.

Captain John Elder of the Robbinsdale Police Department said there were several reports of shots heard in the area of Lowry and Indiana Avenues North shortly after 5 p.m., followed shortly by a crash detected from a cell phone in the same area.

Responding officers found a vehicle that had crashed and a man, believed to be in his mid 20s, in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say the shooting is believed to be targeted and there is no threat to the public.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the identity of the man and the cause of his death.

No arrests have been made. Detectives with Robbinsdale police are working with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office to investigate.

Elder said this is the first homicide of 2024 in Robbinsdale.