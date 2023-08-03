Man and woman charged with attempted 1st degree murder for grisly stabbing

NEW HOPE, Minn. -- Chong Vang, 21, and Kristy Hanson, 19, have both been charged with attempted first-degree murder for the stabbing attack of a man at Civic Center Park in New Hope, Minnesota.

On July 26, police officers arrived at the park to find an adult male covered in blood, having appeared to have been stabbed several times in the neck and chest, according to a police report.

Officers rendered first aid to the man until paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital. He was treated for 10 lacerations and puncture wounds spanning across the left and right side of his neck, chest, and arms. The man also suffered two punctured lungs, injury to the left external carotid artery, and a severed tendon in his right hand.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses described running to the pavilion after hearing the man scream. They found Vong on top of the man, repeatedly calling him a "rapist." Witnesses tried to intervene, but eventually Vong fled the scene on foot.

During the investigation, police recovered security footage from a nearby Hy-Vee that captured Vong walking through the store. The security footage also captured a woman taking a picture of the victim. The woman was later identified as Kristy Hanson, Vong's girlfriend of ten months.

The criminal complaint states that in a post-Miranda interview, Hanson admitted to officers that during her relationship with Vong she had been sexually assaulted by at least five different men. Hanson said she had provided Vong with the names of these men and he vowed to get "injustice" for her, openly discussing how he would kill these men if he found them.

Hanson admitted to police that on July 26 she and Vong went to Hy-Vee in search for one of the Hanson's alleged rapists, said the criminal complaint. Hanson believed he was there since she spotted his car in the parking lot.

According to the criminal complaint, when the couple entered Hy-Vee, Vong had a knife on him.

Hanson told the police that she drove to the park where she found Vong running, covered in blood. Per the criminal complaint, it was at this time that Vong admitted to Hanson that he had "cut the person's throat."

Hanson then drove Vong to a YMCA and helped clean off the blood, went to Target to buy him new clothing, then returned to her residence, said the criminal complaint.

Officers recovered a journal believed to belong to Hanson that had an entry in it that said: "On Wed July 26 (sic) Justice was served."

Vong and Hanson are both in police custody.