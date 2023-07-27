Police: Suspect uses weapon to assault victim at park in New Hope

NEW HOPE, Minn. -- Police in New Hope are seeking the public's help after an assault that occurred in a park late Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, officers were dispatched shortly before 5:30 p.m. on the report of a physical altercation between two male individuals at the Civic Center Park's picnic pavilion, located on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.

Police say a suspect fled after assaulting a victim with a weapon. Police did not specify what type of weapon was used. The victim was taken to a local hospital where their status is unknown at this time.

"Preliminary information indicates that the suspect and victim potentially knew one another and that this was not a random incident," police said in a release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Hope police at 763-531-5170. Anonymous tips can be submitted here.