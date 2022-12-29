Mall of America adding multiple new security measures after 2022 gun incidents

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The nation's largest mall is stepping up security after a deadly shooting sent Christmas shoppers scrambling.

Police think a teenager opened fire during a fight at Mall of America on Friday night, killing 19-year-old Johntae Hudson inside a department store.

Mall of America officials tell WCCO it's adding additional security resources. Some that guests will notice, others that they won't see. We're told that includes bag checks at entrances.

"I think it's necessary to keep everyone safe. It might be uncomfortable but sometimes you have to go out of your comfort zone," Honorine Abongnbu of Ramsey said.

The security upgrade comes as prosecutors are deciding if they'll charge five people in the shooting that killed Hudson from St. Paul. Police say two groups got into a fight that ended with gunfire.

The mall says its security team works closely with Bloomington police, using its K-9 units, bike patrol and plain clothes officers plus camera system.

"What I most worry about is handguns more than anything else getting in," Gene Mickelson of Minnetonka said. "You could sneak those in very easily."

This is the third shooting at the mall in a year. Last New Year's Eve, a man fired a shot during a fight, striking the other man in the leg. A bystander was grazed by the bullet.

In August, a man opened fire inside the Nike store following an argument.

No one was hurt in that case.

Later that month, police arrested a man carrying an AR-15 through the mall. He's accused of using it to rob a store.

"It'd be nice to have something where, you know, you wouldn't be able to bring a gun in. I think that would be nice, metal detectors," Jodi Carr of Prior Lake said.

The mall tested out a weapons detection system as part of a month-long pilot program in October. It's no longer in use. The mall says it's currently testing multiple security measures.

A WCCO crew did see a security guard inside at the door. In the few minutes they were watching they didn't see any bag checks. There was an ID check to see if teens were old enough to be inside without an adult.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office Wednesday asked for a second extension to decide if charges will be filed against the five teens arrested in connection with the fatal shooting. The deadline is now Thursday at noon.