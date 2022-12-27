Charging extension granted in MOA fatal shooting: "Evidence continues to be reviewed"

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A group of teenagers could be charged this week in a deadly shooting inside the Mall of America.

Johntae Hudson, 19, succumbed to his injuries after being shot inside the Nordstrom department store on Friday.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says it appears there was a physical altercation prior to the shooting. Videos posted on social media show shoppers hiding in stores. Some videos show shoppers running for cover after a loud bang is heard. One bystander's coat was grazed by a bullet.

An officer stands inside Nordstrom at the Mall of America after a shooting on Dec. 23, 2022, in Bloomington, Minnesota. Abbie Parr / AP

The day after the shooting, police announced five people were arrested in St. Louis Park in connection to the shooting. The individuals arrested include three 17-year-old boys and two 18-year-old men. They are being held on pending charges of second-degree murder, police said.

On Tuesday, police announced that a charging extension has been granted as evidence continues to be reviewed. The filing decision is due at noon Wednesday for all five suspects.

Update: MOA Homicide Investigation

A charging extension has been granted. Evidence continues to be reviewed. Charges from the Hennepin Co Attorney's Office are due at Noon Wed Dec 28th for all 5 suspects. No additional arrest have been made. Update will follow charging decisions. pic.twitter.com/okNAy36nyh — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) December 27, 2022

When the arrests were announced, police said they were still looking into the motive.

"We know the how, we know the where, we know the what and we know the who. We don't know the why," Hodges said.

Gov. Tim Walz said after the shooting that the violence at the mall on Friday night was "absolutely unacceptable." He said he was in touch with local officials to provide support and resources.

This is the second lockdown Mall of America has gone on this year--shots fired outside the Nike store prompted a lockdown in August. On New Year's Eve of 2021, the mall went into lockdown after two people were shot on the third level of the mall.

Bloomington PD press conference Saturday: