Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade marches on after interruption from protesters

NEW YORK -- Protesters temporarily interrupted the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade as it marched through New York City.

The iconic balloons and marching bands had to veer around the protesters who laid down in the street, but it did not stop the parade from going on.

It's not yet clear what the protest was about or if anyone was arrested.

CBS New York's Jenna DeAngelis spent the morning along the parade route, where the sights and sounds lit up the faces of all ages lined up to take in the nearly 100-year-old tradition.

She spoke with a family from Virginia, who said the parade lived up to its hype.

"It means a lot, because I've never see the Macy's Day Parade and I'm so excited," Syndney Abeyta told DeAngelis.

"Definitely in person versus watching it on TV. I grew up in California always watching it on TV, so being here is definitely a first-time experience," Nacho Abeyta said.

There's nothing quite like a front row seat to see the six balloonicles, 31 floats, 18 performers, 29 clown crews, 11 marching bands and more. Seven new featured balloons debuted this year, including Kung Fu Panda's Po and the Pillsbury Doughboy.

"It's special to be here, I love coming to the city," said Brianna Laucella, of Wantaugh.

Ahead of the parade, the NYPD shared its safety measures, including drones and other new technology.

"We're able to monitor the balloons, keep an eye on people, and make sure everyone is safe," NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey told reporters.

Police said they plan for the parade all year, aiming for a safe and happy Thanksgiving for all.

See our special coverage of Wednesday's balloon inflation event here.