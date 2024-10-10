Lynx take on Liberty in WNBA Finals: Everything you need to know

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Lynx are three wins away from a record fifth WNBA championship.

To earn it, they'll have to go through the New York Liberty — the league's best team in the regular season, now seeking its first title.

Game 1 is Thursday night in New York. Here's everything you need to know about the WNBA Finals before tip-off.

How did the Lynx get here?

Minnesota made big strides in the offseason, going from 19-21 last season to 30-10 this year. The Lynx are led by WNBA MVP runner-up and Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier. She raised her level of play this season and had help on the offensive end with the addition of guard Courtney Williams.

Williams has been to the Finals before, doing so with Connecticut in 2019 and 2022. The Sun lost both times.

"It's exciting, this is what you play for, to be on that stage," she said. "Ready for the moment and excited to get it done."

Besides Williams and guard Natisha Hiedeman, the Lynx don't have much playoff experience. Hiedeman was also with Connecticut in the finals runs in 2019 and 2022.

Collier became the first player in WNBA history to have at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in three straight postseason games when she had 27 and 11 in the decisive Game 5 win over Connecticut on Tuesday night.

"What makes Phee special is the consistency and the way she shows up every single day," Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve said. "Her work ethic, demeanor. She's improved every season. Every game it's more than scoring how she helps our team. ... When Phee plays like the MVP we're a hard team to beat."

Reeve knew on the second day of training camp this year that her Lynx team could be really special.

The team hasn't disappointed the longtime coach so far, winning the Commissioner's Cup in June and now reaching the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2017 — the last of the team's four championships.

"We had a way about us that we played for each other," she said. "Didn't know what it would translate into."

As the No. 2 seed, the Lynx swept the Phoenix Mercury in the opening round of the playoffs. Their semifinals series against the Connecticut Sun went five games, with the Lynx dominating in their Game 5 win to go to the finals.

Home court advantage

New York has had the second best home attendance this season, averaging more than 12,700 fans. Games are loud and entertaining, giving the Liberty an edge when they play at Barclays Center. It's also become a spot for celebrities with Spike Lee, Jason Sudeikis, Alicia Keys and many others making appearances.

Star power

Breanna Stewart and Collier have been the top players on the Liberty and Lynx respectively this season. Stewart won two titles when she played in Seattle and has two league MVPs to her credit. The pair also are business partners in a new offseason 3-on-3 basketball league called Unrivaled that will play this winter in Miami.

Coaching matchup

The Finals will match two experienced coaches with championship pedigrees. Reeve has four WNBA titles since she took over Minnesota, winning in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017. She seems to have pushed all the right buttons with this Lynx team to get them to the Finals for the first time since that last championship. She also guided the U.S. to an eighth straight Olympic gold medal earlier this summer. Reeve was named the WNBA's Coach of the Year this season. Liberty coach Sandy Brondello won a title in Phoenix in 2014 and guided the Mercury to the championship round in 2021 and the Liberty last year.

Lynx vs. Liberty in the regular season

The Lynx won two of their three regular season games against the Liberty, including one double-digit win early in the season. The loss came on a road game for the Lynx, but they also won one in New York late in the season.

The Lynx also beat the Liberty to win the 2024 Commissioner's Cup.

Betting favorites

The Liberty are the betting favorite to win the series at -275 with the Lynx at +220.

How to watch

The WNBA Finals will be on ESPN and ABC. Check listings for individual games.

Finals schedule

Game 1: Thursday, 7 p.m. in New York

Game 2: Sunday, 2 p.m. in New York

Game 3: Wednesday,, Oct. 16, 7 p.m. in Minneapolis

Game 4 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m. in Minneapolis

Game 5 (if necessary): Sunday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m. in New York