Lotto fever hits Minneapolis as Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1 billion

MINNEAPOLIS — Holiday hustle, meet billion dollar bustle.

The Mega Millions jackpot, valued at $1 billion for the drawing on Christmas Eve, is creating even more of a holiday hype in 2024.

At Bobby and Steve's in Downtown Minneapolis, it's been busy because of the drawing — seeing first time players, and their regulars.

"I would probably probably book myself a trip back home to Guyana," one person said when asked what they'd spend the winnings on.

Another player mentioned paying of their debt.

"I would also probably buy a house and pay off my student loans."

Some contemplated the magnitude of winning a jackpot of that size.

"It's only a couple of dollars that could change your life and others', too."

The Minnesota Lottery commented on the drawing with the following:

"There is a lot of excitement nationwide and in Minnesota around the Mega Millions jackpot drawing tonight estimated at $1 billion. Tonight's drawing during the holiday season adds to the fun! The Minnesota Lottery has seen an increase in sales with our 3,000 retail partners across the state busy selling tickets to players. As always, we remind people that while this exciting, the Minnesota Lottery encourages players to play responsibly."

There is still an unclaimed $1 million dollar lottery ticket sold last year at Coborn's on 1400 Babcock Blvd E. in Delano. If no one claims it by the end of the year, it expires.

If you or someone you know struggles with playing responsibly, the Minnesota Department of Human Services has resources available. Call 800-333-HOPE for free, confidential information and referral to services in your area or visit getgamblinghelp.com.