Long time Minneapolis hardware store owner struggles with theft, amid cold weather

MINNEAPOLIS — Hardware stores are cashing in on winter's return and a family-run shop in south Minneapolis says shoplifters and copper thieves are making this year anything but business as usual.

With meteorologists reporting cold temperatures and snow, this was forecast to be a good day for sales at Welna Hardware.

"We have to put all of our time and energy on crime problems than getting ready for the snowstorm and shovels and salts and snowblowers and things like that too it's very disheartening," said Mark Welna, owner of Welna Hardware in south Minneapolis.

Mark Welna spent the day speaking with police about the theft of copper and the financial impact it would have on his business.

"As you can see it's broken right here and it's broken right there that's probably about two feet worth of copper tubing which is probably less than a dollar at a scrap yard and it will probably cost four to five thousand dollars to replace next spring," Welna said.

Welna Hardware has been a staple of the Phillips neighborhood for over seven decades but in recent years Mark has seen the community change.

His business sits two blocks away from the newest homeless encampment to pop up in south Minneapolis. Mark will NOT say those responsible live in the encampment, but he says addiction is taking money out of his family's pocket.

"There is definitely an addiction problem going on that we somehow have to address," Welna said.

Mark believes crime fueled by drug addiction is causing many businesses to leave South Minneapolis.

"I know Kauffman Roofing over in Seward is moving out to Apple Valley, Deans Vending I just talked to them, they are moving out to St. Louis Park," said Welna.

Because we are not talking about the real root of the problem which is addiction," said Maren Hardy.

Hardy owns Spirit Care Services and agrees with Mark.

"Until the city and county address the fact that this is an addiction issue they are going to keep popping up, " said Hardy.

But until something is done about the issue of addiction, businesses must deal with the crime that comes along with it.

"My son Sam said we are not going to let this drive us out of the neighborhood after 70 years," said Welna. "We are committed to staying here."

Police stepped up patrols in the Phillips neighborhood. So far, they haven't made any arrests.