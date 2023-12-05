Lone cigar bar in Minneapolis fighting to stay open amid potential tobacco regulations

MINNEAPOLIS — The City of Minneapolis is taking aim at a tobacco loophole which would force its only cigar bar to close.

The city council is set to vote this week on proposed changes to tobacco regulations that have the support of the Minneapolis Health Department.

One of the changes is to close the "sampling loophole" in Minnesota's Clean Air Act, which allows smoking indoors when tobacco products are being sampled before purchase.

The law allows Anthony's Cigar Lounge in Uptown to operate.

"It would protect the health of especially employees who work in establishments, and the health of people who might work in establishments nearby, from things like secondhand smoke," said Evalyn Carbrey with the Minneapolis Health Department.

But regulars at Anthony's say everyone who goes there is a smoker anyway, so closing the lounge would only force them to smoke more around non-smokers.

"It's an abuse of power, really," said Damon Larsen, who calls Anthony's his home away from home. "It exceeds [the city's] authority. We don't think it's right."

In a letter to the council, the owner of Anthony's calls it a "sanctuary," where customers have the right to sample his products.

He says he now "face[s] the potential evisceration" of his business.

Since that letter, council member Latrisha Vetaw said she and her colleagues will vote on an updated proposal that lets Anthony's keep operating for a year.

Another one of the proposed changes bans coupons and tobacco product discounts.

The health department says that it is meant to keep young people from starting to smoke, since they're often targeted by ads.