Lizzo moved to tears by Christmas message from flutist James Galway

Music artist Lizzo broke down in tears after receiving a personal Christmas message from world-renowned flutist James Galway.

The "Tempo" singer shared in an Instagram story a clip of the 83-year-old Galway playing the well-known "We Wish You A Merry Christmas" on his flute before wishing Lizzo a merry Christmas and describing himself as her "number one fan."

After sharing Galway's well-wishes, the singer, who is also a classically trained flutist, followed up with a video titled "MY REACTION," in which she is tearing up and asking her followers "Is that f*****g James Galway?"

In 2019, Lizzo shared with "CBS Sunday Morning" that her passion for learning the flute at an early age stemmed from it being "a very difficult instrument."

NOBODY HAS EVER HEARD THIS FAMOUS CRYSTAL FLUTE BEFORE



NOW YOU HAVE



IM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO EVER PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL 200-YEAR-OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE— THANK YOU @librarycongress ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VgXjpC49sO — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) September 28, 2022

"So, I remember in the fifth grade, I just wanted to be really good. I was, like, 'I want to be really good at the flute. Everybody else is so bad.' And it was so hard to be good at it. It's a very difficult instrument. I became, like, obsessed with being good," she said.

The Grammy-winning artist made history in late September when she played a 200-year-old flute that once belonged to former U.S. President James Madison. She got the opportunity to play the priceless crystal flute during a visit to the Library of Congress in Washington D.C., where the historic instrument is stored.

Lizzo had a busy 2022. Between a highly successful tour and her latest album, "Special," which received a record of the year Grammys nomination, the singer also made a big purchase: her first home.

The musician described the purchase as a "milestone," and said just ten years ago she had been sleeping in her car.

"Yeah. Whoo! Staying in, like people's rooms, and sleeping on their couches," she said. "And now on this past tour, which I was blessed to you know, stay in really nice places, but I was still like, 'I miss my house. I can't wait to come back home to my bed.' And I was like, 'This is the first time I've ever said this.'"

Tracy Smith contributed reporting.