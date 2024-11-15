Linkin Park bringing world tour, new co-singer Emily Armstrong to Minneapolis in 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — Alternative rockers Linkin Park are extending their world tour into 2025, with Minnesota included in one of many stops.

The band announced new dates for the "From Zero" world tour on Thursday, a celebration of the release of its latest album under the same name.

Target Center in Minneapolis is set to host the band on Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the general public will be available for purchase beginning on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 12 p.m.

"Getting back out on the road has been incredible," band member Mike Shinoda said in a release shared by the venue. "The fans' support is overwhelming, and we're ready to take this energy even further around the world. FROM ZERO is a new chapter for us, and we're so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale."

Special guests include Queens of the Stone Age, Spiritbox, AFI, Architects, grandson, Jean Dawson, JPEGMAFIA, and PVRIS on select dates. It is unclear which guests, if any, will be at the Minneapolis stop.

Earlier this year, the band announced Emily Armstrong of the band Dead Sara as the band's new co-singer.

Mike Shinoda and Emily Armstrong of Linkin Park performat Barclays Arena on September 22, 2024 in Hamburg, Germany. Joern Pollex / Getty Images



In 2017, the band's lead singer, Chester Bennington, died at 41 years old by suicide. The band's recent tour has been a return from a yearslong hiatus since the death.

The band got its start in California in 1996.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.