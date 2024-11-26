Minnesota lead pipe service line inventory complete, health department says

Anoka-Hennepin schools need to slash budget, and more headlines

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota has completed its inventory of community water systems as part of its effort to eliminate lead pipes across the state.

Roughly 90,000 out of 1.5 million service lines — which connect the water main to the interior plumbing of a building —are made of lead, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The number could increase, however, as another 280,000 lines will require additional verification.

In 2023, the Minnesota Legislature allocated $240 million to replace lead service lines within 10 years. Several cities, including Duluth, St. Paul and Minneapolis, have already started replacing their lead service lines with the help of additional federal funds.

Minneapolis is prioritizing lead pipe replacement in older, more marginalized neighborhoods in the northern and southern portions of the city. The work is completed at no cost to residents.

In May of 2024, the health department received 129 applications for funds to replace lead service lines across 78 different municipalities. State law requires replacements to be prioritized based on efficient use of funds and certain health equity criteria.

Lead is a poisonous metal that can cause serious health problems especially in children and pregnant people.

You can see if you have a lead service line here.

Minneapolis and St. Paul keep track of lead service lines, as well.