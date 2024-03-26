Watch CBS News

MyPillow evicted from warehouse in Shakopee

A judge evicted the Minnesota-based MyPillow from a facility in Shakopee after the landlord filed a lawsuit claiming that the company, owned by Mike Lindell, was at least $200,000 behind on rent payments.
