Large sinkhole appears on Uptown Minneapolis street, city says it was caused by collapsed sewer main

MINNEAPOLIS – Crews in Minneapolis will soon tackle another street that's fallen victim to Mother Nature.

A sinkhole appeared Sunday near the intersection of West 27th Street and Girard Avenue South, in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood.

City officials on Monday said the sinkhole was caused by a collapsed sewer main.

According to some neighbors, it went from being a pothole to sinkhole overnight. It's almost big enough to fit an ice shanty inside of it.

When a WCCO News crew arrived at the scene Sunday afternoon, there was no shortage of opinions about the growing pit.

"Man, this sinkhole is crazy. I'm happy no one fell into it," said delivery driver Ahmed Mohamed.

"We were just driving down and I was thinking of making a U-turn, but clearly [the sinkhole] is right there in the way," said neighborhood resident Mikaela Bush.

Minneapolis Public Works says more barriers have been placed around the sinkhole. Crews will be on site Monday morning to survey the damage and figure out how it happened. It's still too early to know what repairs are needed, and how long it will take.

The sinkhole is about one block southeast of the Chipotle Mexican Grill location on Hennepin Avenue South, home to the parking lot that's been dubbed "Lake Chipotle." In both January of this year and the spring of 2022, the parking lot became an enormous puddle from snow melt -- and a social media sensation in the process.