Minneapolis asks residents for more pothole patience

MINNEAPOLIS – Our snowy, cool spring has left many roads in rough shape.

The city of Minneapolis recently promised to patch 200 potholes a day. But considering this weather, can crews make any progress?

Edward Hovelman says he has run out of patience.

"At some point you are saying, 'I am paying my taxes, right? Why do I need to pay my taxes for this one?" Hovelman said. "It's a bad situation for everyone."

According to public works managers, the weather still isn't helping. The city's pothole patrol is also the team that plows the streets, and they were quite busy last weekend.

Joe Paumen -- director of the city's transportation, maintenance and repair department -- says we need a few straight days of dry weather and temperatures around 50 degrees.

"If there's water in the hole…liquid asphalt just won't stick to the side of the hole," Paumen said.

The city is also waiting for St. Paul to fire up its asphalt plant, which adds supply and reduces travel time for crews to get the hot mix instead of getting it elsewhere.

As for timing, city crews are asking residents for a good three weeks to see tangible progress. Hovelman, meanwhile, has another idea.

"I can fill some of them and gonna charge to the city and say, 'I paid for that, you no can charge me for the taxes because I am making your work,'" he said.

St. Paul hopes to open its asphalt plant soon, but no exact date has been released.