Large police presence in Corcoran for incident involving "barricaded individual"

Standoff entering 10th hour west of the Twin Cities

Standoff entering 10th hour west of the Twin Cities

Standoff entering 10th hour west of the Twin Cities

CORCORAN, Minn. — A standoff in the west metro on Wednesday night is still ongoing more than nine hours after police originally arrived.

The Corcoran Police Department says it responded to a "help unknown problem call" near Cherry Lane and Mystique Drive shortly after noon on Wednesday. The area has been restricted.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office did not provide much information, other than the incident involves a "barricaded individual."

As of 10 p.m., there is still a large police presence in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.