Kirk Cousins says he won't talk to Vikings about a contract extension until March

EAGAN, Minn. -- There is a chance Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will play his last year for the purple this season.

Cousins is in his sixth year with the team -- playing for a different regime than the one that signed him back in 2018.

The Vikings and Cousins talked in the spring, but agreed not to do an extension.

The quarterback spoke at offseason minicamp on Wednesday.

"I think we'll probably talk about the contract next March. Until then, just focus on this season and the job to do right now."

After the draft in April, Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah didn't commit to a long-term future with Cousins.

"This is an important position, so obviously you emphasize that one when you can. We like where we are at the quarterback position. But every option is open to us," the general manager said.

Cousins has led the Vikings to one playoff win during his time in Minnesota.

For the first time, Cousins will not have running back Dalvin Cook with him on offense in Minnesota.

"I'm excited to see where he goes. I'll always be pulling for him. I kind of am optimistically hoping maybe we'll get him back, who knows, but maybe there is an outside chance. We'll see," said Cousins.

In reality, that is extremely unlikely. However, it gives fans an inside look into what may be going through Cousin's mind right now.

Adam Thielen was another offensive fixture Cousins spent every year with as a Viking. Thielen is now a member of the Carolina Panthers.

Those two departures don't mean Cousins won't sign an extension next offseason.

He has said before he desires to retire as a Viking and finish his career in Minnesota.

However, you'd have to think Thielen and Cook's departures are in the back of his mind regarding his future with the team.

Could Cousins' eventual replacement already be in Minnesota?

We won't know the team's plan until March.

Until then, the best indicator of his future in Minnesota will be his play on the field -- and if this regime believes he can win a Super Bowl.