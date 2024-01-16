Minnesota State Fair ending personalized bench, table program

2023 Minnesota State Fair food, animals, and guests by the numbers

ST. PAUL, Minn. — This is the last year for Minnesota State Fair diehards to make their mark on the fair's seating accomodations.

The multicolored "recognition" tables and benches throughout the fair are running out and the program is nearing its end, organizers said on Tuesday.

"If you are hoping to place a bench or table on the fairgrounds, now is the time," the fair said. "We only have a limited number of benches and tables available on a first-come, first-served basis."

A bench with custom text will cost you a $2,500 contribution the Minnesota State Fair Foundation, while a table costs twice as much.

The program has been in place for more than 15 years and added more than 2,500 benches and tables to the fairgrounds.

Organizers encourage those interested to place an order as soon as possible due to limited quantities and expected high demand.

"While we are sad to see this popular program end, we want to be sure to celebrate its success and express our heartfelt gratitude to all our bench and table donors," the fair said. "Your generosity has truly enhanced the experience of all who come to the Great Minnesota Get-Together."

A bench outside of the WCCO Building is personalized in honor of Mike Dorschner, our late tech guru. Dorschner's family donated the bench after he passed away in December 2020 following a battle with cancer.

The fair also recently announced it will not increase ticket prices for 2024.

Note: The video above originally aired Sept. 6, 2023.