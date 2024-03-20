Juvenile offender tried to disarm Plymouth officer during struggle, police say

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — A juvenile who fled a Hennepin County treatment facility is back in custody after police say they attacked an officer who tried to arrest them on Tuesday.

The Plymouth Police Department says officers were called to the treatment facility at about 5 p.m. after the minor "absconded from their court order."

Police say they had been placed in the facility "on behalf of Hennepin County Juvenile Probation."

An officer soon encountered the minor, who police say resisted arrest and started fighting with them.

"At one point during the fight, the juvenile attempted to disarm the officer," police officials said in Tuesday's press release.

Police say the minor wasn't able to take the officer's weapon but did run away. They were eventually arrested with the help of several law enforcement agencies that used K-9s and drones in the search effort.

Police say the minor will likely face multiple criminal charges for Tuesday's events.