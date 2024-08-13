Judge rules disputed protest route will stay in place during Chicago's DNC Judge rules disputed protest route will stay in place during Chicago's DNC 01:55

CHICAGO (CBS) — A judge will not require the City of Chicago to change the protest route offered to protesters during the Democratic National Convention, despite protesters requesting a route closer to the United Center.

There has been an ongoing battle over permits to protest. However, on Tuesday, a judge ruled the current route satisfies the First Amendment.

The Coalition to March on the DNC sued the city for violating its First Amendment right to protest. The city had agreed that protesters should be "within sight and sound" of the United Center.

Protesters said the city's proposed route from Union Park to near Park 578 is too winding and too short.

"If we make two quick turns here with tens of thousands of people, that's a guaranteed log jam," said Hatem Abudayyeh, Chair of the U.S.-Palestinian Community Network.

Workers have started installing heavy iron fences to build the security perimeter outside the United Center and McCormick Place.

On Monday, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling addressed DNC safety concerns. He vowed police would get ahead of any potential violence.

"We will not allow people to come here and destroy this city," Snelling said.

Snelling also wanted people to know that the words "riots" and "protests" should not be used interchangeably.

"We're not going to allow you to riot. Protesting and rioting are two different things," Snelling said. "The moment that starts, we are going to intervene. I am not going to wait until out of control and then try to bring it back in."