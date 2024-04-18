Judge dismisses 2 charges against St. Olaf student previously accused of planning "mass casualty event"

NORTHFIELD, Minn. — A judge has dismissed two felony charges against a St. Olaf College student whom authorities accused of planning a "mass casualty event" after a cache was found in his dorm containing knives, empty ammunition boxes and other items.

The judge's ruling dismissed charges of conspiracy to commit second-degree assault and conspiracy to commit threats of violence against Waylon Kurts. The ruling was filed in Rice County Thursday.

"There is no evidence in the record to support the existence of an agreement to commit second-degree assault or to threaten to commit second-degree assault," the judge wrote.

Kurts is still charged with terroristic threats and conspiracy to commit theft. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

According to the original charges, filed a year ago, the items found in Kurts' dorm room included a tactical vest, empty boxes for ammunition and magazines, a tactical knife, a folding knife, firearm earmuffs, six propane canisters, fireworks, lighter fluid, a battery with wires and a lock pick set. Authorities found no firearms or ammunition, according to court documents.

Police also reportedly confiscated notebooks with writings that included a plot to steal ammunition from a retailer, police radio frequencies and a hand-drawn map of the recreational facility on campus. The map include an arrow indicating a travel route and apparent exit path, the charges said.

After Kurts' arrest, the Rice County Attorney's Office asked for his access to guns to be revoked, arguing he was "planning a mass casualty event."

Kurts was suspended from the college.

Note: The video above originally aired April 11, 2023, before charges were dismissed against Kurts.