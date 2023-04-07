Watch CBS News
Crime

St. Olaf College student arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 7, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 7, 2023 01:42

NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- A St. Olaf College student was arrested on Thursday after officials found found firearm magazines in his dorm room. 

According to the Northfield Police Department, the college contacted officers about items "connected to potential acts of violence" in the student's room on Wednesday.  The 20-year-old student was suspended and left campus after being interviewed by St. Olaf officials.

He was arrested a day later in the Twin Cities on suspicion of threates of violence.

In a letter to families, St. Olaf officials said there's no ongoing threat to campus safety.

The case is under investigation, and Northfield Police have asked for assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 7, 2023 / 2:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.