St. Olaf College student arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats

NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- A St. Olaf College student was arrested on Thursday after officials found found firearm magazines in his dorm room.

According to the Northfield Police Department, the college contacted officers about items "connected to potential acts of violence" in the student's room on Wednesday. The 20-year-old student was suspended and left campus after being interviewed by St. Olaf officials.

He was arrested a day later in the Twin Cities on suspicion of threates of violence.

In a letter to families, St. Olaf officials said there's no ongoing threat to campus safety.

The case is under investigation, and Northfield Police have asked for assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.