Josiah Wesseh Jr. pleads guilty to bringing gun to Coon Rapids H.S. homecoming game

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — A 20-year-old man has entered a guilty plea in an incident last year where police found multiple "ghost guns" in the parking lot of Coon Rapids High School during a homecoming game.

According to court records, Josiah Wesseh Jr. pleaded guilty on Tuesday to possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

According to court documents, on Oct. 6, 2022, a police officer was flagged down by a citizen who saw a man remove a gun from his waistband and put it inside a tan 2004 Honda Accord, which was parked in the high school's lot. Police searched the car and found three guns — all of which were ghost guns with no identifying markers. One of the guns had an auto sear switch, which made it fully automatic.

The group was then seen getting into another car. Police stopped that car, and during the search, turned up a fourth 9mm ghost gun.

Officers found a driver's license belonging to Wesseh Jr. in the first car. In all, four people — including two juveniles — admitted to owning one gun, and were charged.

The driver of the second car, 19-year-old Ishmail Sieh Kamara, was sentenced in July to 364 days in the Anoka County Jail, though 334 days of that time is stayed for three years. He was ordered to serve 30 days of work release later in July. Like Wesseh Jr., Kamara pleaded guilty to possessing a dangerous weapon on school property.



NOTE: Video is from October 2022.