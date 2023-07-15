Man sentenced for having "ghost gun" at Coon Rapids High School homecoming game

COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- A 20-year-old man who pleaded guilty to having a "ghost gun" at the Coon Rapids High School homecoming game last year learned his fate on Friday.

Ishmail Kamara was sentenced to 364 days in the Anoka County Jail, though 334 days of that time is stayed for three years. He must serve 30 days of work release starting later this month.

In October, police found three ghost guns in a car that was parked at the Coon Rapids High School parking lot. Police then stopped another car, and turned up a fourth 9mm ghost gun. In all, four people - including two juveniles - admitted to owning one gun, and were charged.

MORE: Police find four "ghost guns" during Coon Rapids homecoming game, 4 charged

Kamara pleaded guilty to possessing a dangerous weapon on school property in May.