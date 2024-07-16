Joe "Jellybean" Bryant, Philadelphia basketball great and father of Kobe, dies at 69

"Jellybean" Joe Bryant, Philadelphia basketball legend and father of Kobe, dies "Jellybean" Joe Bryant, Philadelphia basketball legend and father of Kobe, dies 04:01

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joe "Jellybean" Bryant, a former Philadelphia 76ers and La Salle University basketball great, and the father of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, has died. He was 69.

"I am heartbroken by the sudden loss of my uncle. He was a basketball icon in the city of Philadelphia and someone I grew up admiring," John Cox, Bryant's nephew, said in a statement. "The impact he has made both here at La Salle and in the Philly basketball community will be felt for years to come."

Bryant was a first-round draft pick in 1975 by the Golden State Warriors. The Sixers acquired his rights months later, and Bryant spent four seasons playing for his hometown team.

"Joe 'Jellybean' Bryant was a local basketball icon, whose legacy on the court transcended his journey across Bartram High School, La Salle University, and his first four NBA seasons with the 76ers from 1975-79," the Sixers wrote on social media. "Our condolences go out to the Bryant family."

The 6-foot-9 forward starred at John Bartram High School in Southwest Philadelphia before heading to La Salle University.

"Good times. We had good times in high school," John "Flip" Groce, Bryant's high school teammate, said. "Real good times. The gym was full all the time, and we played well, most of the time."

It's been 45 years since Groce stepped on the court of his high school youth. He returned to the sacred hardwood floor at Bartram High School to remember his teammate and friend he called once every six weeks.

"If you called Joe Bryant 'Jellybean,' you met him after high school," Groce said. "He became 'Jellybean' at La Salle."

Groce grew up playing with the Philadelphia basketball legend.

"Kobe was fantastic. You can't say nothing negative about it," Groce said. "But JB once scored 73 points in a high school game where we played eight minutes quarters. So, it was 32 minutes, and we had no three-point shot."

Bryant spent two seasons playing for the Explorers, averaging 20.3 points and 11.4 rebounds in two seasons from 1973-75.

He joined La Salle's coaching staff as an assistant basketball coach from 1993 to 1996 and left after his son, Kobe, was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers out of Lower Merion High School.

"Joe played for the Explorers from 1973-75 and was a member of our coaching staff from 1993-96," the La Salle men's basketball team posted on X, formerly Twitter. "He was a beloved member of the Explorer family and will be dearly missed."

Bryant played for the Sixers, San Diego Clippers and Houston Rockets in eight seasons in the NBA, from 1975 to 1982. He finished his NBA career averaging 8.7 points, 1.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 606 games.

After his NBA career, Bryant played overseas in Italy and France until 1992.

Bryant returned to coaching in 2003 and spent part of three seasons coaching the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA.

"Right now, I miss not being able to call him every month, months and a half because we were both turning 70 this year," Groce said.

With the sudden news of Bryant's death still fresh, Groce remembers the legacy he left on and off the court.

"We're on the court so it has to be basketball, but his family connection," Groce said. "The longevity of his marriage. His proudness and relationship with his son is paramount. He was extremely proud and close and very, very close to his son. Joe was definitely in the top five to 10 of the greatest athletes that came out of Philadelphia."