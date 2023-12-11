Jerry Westrom's appeal in Jeanie Childs murder conviction goes before Minnesota Supreme Court Monday

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota man sentenced to life for stabbing a woman to death is back in court.

The state Supreme Court has agreed to take up Jerry Westrom's case.

It was just last year the Isanti man was sentenced to life in prison for the nearly 20-year-old cold case murder.

On Monday, court proceedings begin for his appeal in the Minnesota Supreme Court.

A jury convicted Westrom on first-degree premeditated murder of Jeanie Childs last year. Childs was stabbed to death in Minneapolis in 1993.

Police used DNA evidence collected from a napkin Westrom threw away at a hockey game in his conviction.

Westrom maintains his innocence. He says his first trial had ineffective counsel, prosecutorial misconduct and a lack of evidence.

"As we said in the beginning, and we're saying now, you've got the wrong guy," defense attorney Steve Meshbesher said after his sentencing. "We are sorry for the loss of Jeanie Childs' life. We're looking forward to Jerry Westrom's exoneration from the Minnesota Supreme Court."

Childs' mother told WCCO last year it's not stopping her from closure.

"He's going to try fighting for as long as he can. But as far as I'm concerned, the case is closed," Betty Eakman said.

Westrom's hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m. Stay with WCCO for updates.