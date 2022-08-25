Jerry Westrom found guilty of murder in cold case killing of Jeanie Ann Childs

MINNEAPOLIS -- A jury has found Jerry Westrom guilty of first-degree and second-degree murder in the 1993 death of 35-year-old Jeanie Ann Childs in south Minneapolis.

WCCO-TV's Jennifer Mayerle was in the courtroom Thursday afternoon and said the jury deliberated for two hours before asking Judge Juan G. Hoyas this question: "If we find the defendant guilty of first-degree murder, do we also fill out a form for second-degree murder?"

Jerry Westrom Hennepin County Sheriff

The defense ended its closing arguments early Thursday afternoon. Earlier in the morning, the prosecution presented its case, with attorney Darren Borg telling the jury that the state proved the elements needed to find Westrom guilty of murder with intent.

Borg's main points of what happened inside the Horn Towers in 1993: the prolonged attack moved from room to room, Childs had defensive wounds on her hands, and she was stabbed 65 times.

Westrom had been out on bail and could freely come and go from court. After the verdict was handed down, Westrom was put in handcuffs and taken out of court by a Hennepin County Sheriff's deputy.

Earlier in the trial, prosecutors argued that Westrom's footprint matched a bloody footprint found at Childs' home, and his DNA was found on several items in the apartment, including a comforter and a towel in the bathroom.

Jeanie Ann Childs CBS

Prosecutor Mike Radmer told the jury last week that Westrom's assault was premediated and he was determined to kill Childs.

On the other side, Westrom's defense has argued that Childs, who worked as a prostitute, could have been killed by another person, her alleged pimp, who lived in this same apartment complex. Some of the man's hairs were found in Childs' hand. That man died in 2017.

Defense attorney Steve Meshbesher called the prosecution's evidence circumstantial and based on assumptions.

Westrom was charged in the decades-old cold case after investigators followed him to a hockey game and grabbed a napkin that he threw in the trash. They used the napkin to obtain his DNA.

